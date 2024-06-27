The candidates are asked an important question, that will have a major impact on the lives of the American people, and they get 90 seconds answer, 90 seconds. It is not an intellectual or academic exercise. It is a show. During the Lincoln-Douglas debates, the debaters were allowed to speak on a subject for an hour to fully explain their position, and we only get to hear 90 seconds of the candidates speak on border security, crime, energy, oil and gas production, government spending, inflation, taxes, foreign wars, and so on.

We don’t need Presidential debates. Who wins and who loses means absolutely nothing because we already know how each candidate will run the country for the next four years if re-elected. All you have to do is think back and ask yourself was the economy better when Trump was President or when Biden was President? When was inflation better? When was border security, crime, the job market, energy, world peace, and whatever other issue that is important to you, better? Under Trump or under Biden? Answer those questions and vote accordingly. Everything else during this campaign is just political theatre that means absolutely nothing.

