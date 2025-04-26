It wasn’t until push came to shove that Carney admitted that he would not repeal C-69 the “no more infrastructure” Bill. It wasn’t until push came to shove that Carney admitted that he really isn’t in favour of pipelines and that he (according to Jagmeet) would be cutting health care. It wasn’t until push came to shove that Carney admitted he was going to be using the same platform as Justin Trudeau with merely a few words changed. And with there being the same Ministers (some in different portfolios, some not), candidates and policies as the previous Liberal government, it seems, misleading is the only thing Mr. Carney is good at. So now we all understand it is the same old, same old and until we all demand better that is what Canadians will continue to get.

