Last Saturday, Israel’s operation to eliminate the existential threat of a nuclear armed, genocidal regime reached a spectacular culmination with President Trump’s massive strike against three of Iran’s most important nuclear weapons facilities. The strikes settled the debate over whether Trump would, or should continue to pursue a diplomatic resolution to 46 years of the mullahs’ aggression and the West’s serial appeasement. Trump settled the debate with powerful, decisive action of a sort that our country has avoided for nearly five decades of “diplomatic engagement” and “pre-emptive cringing” that rationalized our failure of nerve.

We couldn’t afford to continue this theater of diplomacy, in which Iran has lied and cheated with impunity, inciting their arrogant contempt. The result has been a Munich-class appeasement that took Iran to the brink of fulfilling its dream of a second Holocaust of the Jews, and possibly nuclear devastation for America. Donald Trump understood this threat. The only sane option was to destroy the nuclear facilities that, to our shame, we financed, thanks to the Obama and Biden administrations.

