Comment by Linda Goudsmit:

Dr. David Martin provides the clearest, most important explanation of the colossal humanitarian hoax that is Covid19.

It is absolutely stupefying, and documents how President Trump was deliberately lied to in a lethal criminal conspiracy.

Beyond redefining the word vaccine, the political medicine conspirators manipulated the statistics on "vaccine" related deaths by redefining the word vaccinated. Only those who received two jabs were counted as being vaccinated, so all the deaths resulting from the first jab were never recorded in the statistical reports of deaths from mRNA jabs.

