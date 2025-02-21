(Images source: iStock)

In the Europe of 2025, the police can knock on your door in the middle of the night for a post on Facebook or X, or even a silent prayer. In Europe, freedom of speech is dying. The effect of these German prosecutors on the American conscience is immeasurable. Americans are horrified to discover that the continent that saw the birth of European civilization is ferociously repressing opinions on the grounds that they displease the ruling class.

