Putin sees weakness in Western culture – and most Americans don’t realize it because they’re chronically sick and brain-numbed
There is no glorifying a leader of a communist country, but it is worth considering how he views Western culture and consider this as a way of seeing the forest for the trees, as the saying goes. Putin says most of the United States populace is over-vaccinated, over-medicated, overfed, and stuck sitting watching the dummy box (TV), believing in our fake news every night about proxy wars and our own lying politicians, while eating food that has no nutrients.