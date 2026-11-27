“Islamist entryism” is neatly described in a plenary session of the European Parliament newsletter as “a calculated strategy of infiltration in public institutions and civil society, pursuing a fundamentalist agenda that claims adherence to democratic values while working to undermine them.” Islamist entryism in Canada under the aegis of the Muslim Brotherhood has been well documented.

Quebec has accepted the need for immigrants, but its welcome is not unconditional. Immigrants are expected to integrate linguistically and culturally. Beyond the sanctity of the French language, québécois culture may be hard to pin down precisely, but les québécois (except Islamo-Marxist university revolutionaries) have no difficulty in recognizing encroachment toward cultural displacement when they see it.

If you had told me 50, 40, 30, or even 20 years ago that I would have been content to see Quebec in the hands of a separatist party, I would have been incredulous. Mugged by Islamist reality, however, I now take the view that the provincial enemy of my country’s enemy is my political friend.

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