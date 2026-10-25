Given the upheaval in France, it is fitting to draw attention to developments north of the American border in Quebec, a distinct Canadian province with its own civil legal system, and the only majority French-speaking jurisdiction in North America. A formidable Palestinian agenda has found its way into the Quebec National Assembly under the auspices of a Palestinian-born politician, Ruba Ghazal. She recently won re-election in the riding of Mercier during the Quebec provincial general election on October 5, and she enthusiastically raised a keffiyeh during her oath-taking ceremony.

Read more >