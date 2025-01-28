Matthew W. Huttle, a 42-year-old J6 protester who was pardoned by President Donald Trump last week, was fatally shot by an Indiana police officer during a traffic stop near the Pulaski County line. The incident has sparked outrage and suspicion among those who view Huttle’s death as part of a larger pattern of targeting Trump supporters and J6 protesters.

Several prisons and halfway houses have resisted implementing the pardons with the D.C. detention facility still holding enduring harsh numerous prisoners and refusing to release them. Additionally, multiple reports have surfaced of J6 political prisoners being held in custody for years without trial.

