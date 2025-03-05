As St. Patrick’s Day and 17 Ramadan align, history whispers its warnings. The Battle of Badr was more than just a military victory — it marked the dawn of an expanding empire, altering the course of civilization. For centuries, unchecked Islamic influence has reshaped nations, often erasing the cultures and faiths that preceded it. Whereas St. Patrick sought to bring Christianity to Ireland, today Islam seeks to replace it — a symbolic intersection of two opposing forces that have clashed throughout history since Islam’s inception 1,400 years ago.

The luck of the Irish will not be enough to protect Ireland or the West from repeating the mistakes of history.

