This show introduces how FEMA Re-education Camps are being built across America and continues with discussions on Mind Control and 5th Generation Warfare. Here are the topics and their timestamps:

Conspiracy theories and government secrecy. (0:03)

FEMA camps and government weaponization. (7:53)

Whistleblower’s allegations of child mutilation cover-up and pharmaceutical censorship. (13:54)

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine safety, effectiveness, and fraud allegations. (20:46)

Holding pharmaceutical companies accountable for vaccine injuries and deaths. (25:58)

Potential mass arrests and reeducation camps for conservatives in the US. (30:49)

Potential government tyranny and mass extermination. (39:01)

USDA’s alleged plans to exterminate cattle and farming communities through tagging and contamination. (43:07)

US government’s control over food supply and its impact on society. (47:33)

Creating the internet and its potential for freedom vs. control mechanisms. (54:31)

Mind control, fifth generation warfare, and technology manipulation. (56:33)

Fifth generation warfare and mind control, including SIOP and COVID-19. (1:03:04)

Globalist agenda to control population through mind control and technocracy. (1:07:59)

Targeted individuals and mind control technology. (1:14:05)

Mind control technology and its potential uses and dangers. (1:19:21)

Manipulation of public opinion through media and censorship. (1:22:37)

Manipulation and delusion in society. (1:27:56)

Hunter Biden’s criminal charges and the Biden family’s alleged crimes. (1:34:32)

5G technology as a potential weapon system and the need for awareness and action to protect society. (1:38:34)

AI, nanotechnology, and their potential dangers. (1:43:25)

AI and its impact on society, medicine, and free speech. (1:47:25)

Listen to show here >