Why is it that a senior member of the new U.S. Administration felt he needed to make a public statement on the tariff issue between the countries? And why is it that a premier was the only public reply? Why the silence from “Team Canada”? Is it not absurd to think Canadians are within 72 hours of having significant tariffs on the country’s goods and the Liberals have not provided an adequate response to the initial requests about border security – and now are MIA?

In the best interest of Canadians and our country, Parliament must be recalled. Let’s have a thorough discussion about the available options, a debate on the government actions, and some accountability to Canadians.

