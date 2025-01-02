For years, Tommy Robinson has been at the forefront of exposing the shocking crimes of grooming gangs and the systemic failures that allowed these crimes to exist. Despite relentless efforts to bring these crimes to light and despite being ostracized and vilified, Tommy Robinson’s efforts have finally been recognized.

Elon Musk is going to publicize the horror of Muslim rape gangs in England, the British government's collusion in allowing it, and the unconscionable treatment of Tommy Robinson––a hero with the courage to fight to protect England’s little girls.

His work has finally been vindicated and the nation owes him an apology.

