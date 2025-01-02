So, let’s start the countdown as to when the collective narrative in the media to this terrorist event is to warn Americans against Islamophobia. Not to warn Americans against the potential of Islamic terrorism, but against Islamophobia. It usually takes about three to four days after a terrorist attack for the terrorist sympathizers to start speaking out against Islamophobia. My money is on Karine Jean-Pierre. She’ll be the first. Warning Americans against Islamophobia in the wake of an Islamic terrorist attack in America is like warning sheep against ‘wolf-a-phobia’ because they are on alert for wolf attacks after one of their herd was just eaten by a wolf.

Do you know that there’s not a term for the hatred and persecution of Christians? There’s Islamophobia; there’s antisemitism; there’s homophobia; there’s transphobia; there’s misogyny; there’s racism; there’s sexism; there’s ageism; there’s body-shaming, but there’s no term for the hatred and violence against Christians, even though Christians are the most persecuted group in the world today, especially the Christians living in… wait for it… Muslim countries. They face the most persecution, they face the most death due to their religion than any other group, yet no one has not come up with a term that describes this anti-Christian hate and violence which is so widespread. Maybe if someone did come up with a word for it, it would be deemed as Islamophobic, because Muslims do most of the persecutions and killings of Christians. That’s the way it works.

