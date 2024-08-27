Both Britain and Canada have installed Muslim citizens as the top legal eagles in their respective countries. It's a curious phenomenon, made all the more fascinating by the fact that media in Canada have buried this critical development. "In a historic ceremony at the Royal Courts of Justice, MP Shabana Mahmood was sworn in as the first female Muslim Lord Chancellor of the United Kingdom." "The event marked a milestone in British history, with Ms Mahmood swearing her oath on the Holy Quran." In Canada, the equivalent position is held by Liberal Attorney General Arif Virani, who as an immigrant from Uganda, revealed his true colours in a controversial bureaucratic appointment last month. Like Virani, Birju Dattani is a Muslim migrant from Uganda. Read more >