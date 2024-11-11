Today we remember and honour those who sacrificed everything so our flag can fly high and Canada can prosper for generations to come. Our flag does not fly because of the wind behind it; it flies because of each soldier who died protecting it and what it stands for.
On this Remembrance Day, General Douglas MacArthur once said, "No man is entitled to the blessings of freedom unless he is vigilant in its preservation." At ACT! For Canada, this is a reminder that not all of us are called to take up arms and fight for our country overseas, but all of us are called as Canadians to do everything we can to preserve the freedoms we have.
While we are still a free nation, we see our rights being eroded day-by-day at an increasingly alarming rate. So on this day of remembrance and honour for our fallen soldiers, we ask you to take a moment to reflect on what you are doing to preserve freedom in your local community. We must not allow the sacrifices of millions who serve to be in vain.
With freedom comes responsibility, and therefore we are responsible to work not just to protect our own freedoms but for the generations that will follow us.
As we remember all who gave their lives in the noble pursuit of liberty, the eternal light of our nation’s gratitude shines on.
FOREVER GRATEFUL
