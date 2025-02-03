VICIOUS, bullying and relentless: that was the Democrats last week as they grilled Robert F Kennedy Jr during his bid to become head of America’s Health and Human Services (HHS). Ultimately, they were exposed as Big Pharma shills more concerned with their own interests than the health of the world’s sickest nation.

‘Should I be so privileged as to be confirmed, we will make sure our tax dollars support healthy foods. We will scrutinize the chemical additives in our food supply. We will remove the financial conflicts of interest in our agencies. We will create an honest, unbiased, science-driven HHS, accountable to the President, to Congress, and to the American people. We will reverse the chronic disease epidemic and put the nation back on the road to health.’ Who in their right mind would not say Amen to that?

