Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has vowed he will use all the power necessary under the new Trump administration to jail Bill Gates, Dr. Antony Fauci, and Big Pharma executives who worked with media to censor the truth behind the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines.

The pharmaceutical elite, who thought that election fraud would carry Kamala Harris over the finish line, are now facing being exposed for perpetrating the biggest lie in U.S. history following Donald Trump’s landslide presidential victory on Tuesday.

According to Trump insiders, the new administration is already preparing to send the Pharma cartel to jail for destroying the lives of millions of Americans.

Read more >