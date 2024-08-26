If President Trump is elected and honors his word, the vast burden of chronic disease that now demoralizes and bankrupts the country will disappear. This is a spiritual journey for me, I reached my decision through deep prayer, through hard-nosed logic, and I asked myself, What choices must I make to maximize my chances to save America's children and restore national health?

I was a ferocious critic of many of the policies of President Trump during his first administration. There are still issues and approaches upon which we continue to have very serious differences. Still, we are aligned with each other on other key issues, like ending the Forever wars, ending the childhood disease epidemics, securing the border, protecting freedom of speech, unraveling the corporate capture of our regulatory agencies, getting the US intelligence agencies out of the business of propagandizing and censoring and surveilling Americans and interfering with Our elections.

