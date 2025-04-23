Over the past five decades or so, autism has risen from affecting 1 in 10,000 kids to 1 in 31. That’s insane. Speaking to Fox News’ Jesse Waters, RFK Jr. rightfully called autism a “crisis — 20 times worse than COVD in terms of economic, social, and moral impact. It affects our capacity to lead the world.”

“Autism affects children and affects them at the beginning of their lives, the beginning of their productivity. We’re taking kids that should be healthy, that should be contributing to society … that should be … reaching their potential … and we’re injuring them very early in life. It’s an epidemic,” he said.

Read more >