There’s a bait-and-switch coming. When the podcasts are talking about the Jews via Israel, Hitler, Gaza, etc., what they are not talking about is the Jihad. They are not talking about the Koran that commands it, the Hadiths that model it, the Islamic clerics who preach it and distribute fatwas today They are not talking about Hitler’s admiration and deployment of Islamic forces, either (or, for that matter, Churchill’s condemnation of Islam as a “retrograde” force.) They are not talking about the sharia dictatorships that sponsor jihad — all former Soviet chess pieces, by the way — and they are not talking about how it is that the terrorist groups are carrying out jihad, such as Hamas and Hezbollah.

They are also not talking about the global Islamic organizations, such as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Muslim World League, or the Muslim Brotherhood, which support and advance jihad as the engine of their longer, deeper, wider existential war on the Jews and Christians, who, once upon a time, made the Western world.

