Eight ISIS brides received the VIP treatment during repatriation missions costing over $170,000. Business-class flights from Damascus. Montreal Airport Marriott accommodations. Room service and wine tabs exceeding $1,000 per person. These women joined a terrorist organization that beheaded journalists, enslaved Yazidi girls, and committed genocide. Our response? Luxury travel and premium hospitality

This isn't about compassion or international obligations. It's about basic competence and sovereignty. A serious country doesn't import its enemies. It doesn't reward terrorism with luxury accommodation. It doesn't allow foreign agents to weaponize humanitarian protections.

