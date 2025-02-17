Image by Getty

Post-Limbaugh talk radio seems smaller to me than it once did - not just because Rush had a big personality, but because he managed to fit the flotsam and jetsam of the news cycle into the big picture. Whatever topic he'd alight on, he would enlarge, and connect to the great coursing currents of the age. He was also incredibly, naturally funny. I have nothing against any of his successors up and down the dial, but, on the rare occasions I switch on the radio in his time-slot, it's not the same.

Read more >