Sputnik International, a Russian media outlet, speculated that the real reason the Russian general was killed had nothing to do with unverified reports about the use of chemical weapons against Ukrainian troops. Sputnik says Kirillov was targeted because he was the one responsible for the discovery of more than a dozen biolabs operating in Ukraine under the sponsorship of the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. Department of State. These biological experiments allegedly started under former President Barack Obama.

According to Sputnik, the U.S. State Department has been directly involved in these biological programs, despite its repeated denials.

