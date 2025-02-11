Well, as noted in the very first sentence of the article, there are currently 120 "knife attacks" every day in France. he French state, like other Continental countries, has certain advantages when it comes to holding the lid on things. For example, just a few days ago, Elias, 14, was leaving footie practice when he was impeded and told to cough up his cellphone. He refused. So, they stabbed him. Elias was taken to hospital, but died the following day.

