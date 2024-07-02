The persecution of J6 political prisoners continues. Jake Lang, who has been incarcerated for three and a half years as a pre-trial detainee, has spent 800 days in solitary confinement for ridiculous infractions, such as accepting an interview with the media. Lang’s attorneys filed a Petition for Writ of Habeas Corpus in April, alleging that he “continues to be held and transferred in violation of his constitutional and human rights.”

