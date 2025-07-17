Picture the scene. It’s Christmas Eve, you’re a stressed nurse on a tough shift, and you get a sudden and heavy period. You’re worried it might have bled through to your scrubs. You dash to the women’s changing room to attend to yourself and there’s a man there. In the one zone of your workplace where you ought to enjoy the liberty and dignity to deal with your menstruation away from your male colleagues, a man is present. Then the real sucker punch: it isn’t him that gets into trouble for hauling his male ass into your changing area – it’s you. You’re branded a bigot, you’re accused of gross misconduct, and you’re suspended from your job. All for wanting that most elemental woman’s right: the right to menstruate in private.

