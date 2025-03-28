With his deep ties to the World Economic Forum, the UN, and international banking elites, and his support of the Great Reset, it is hard to be optimistic that life will be better for Canadians under Carney. Nor should Canadians expect relief from Trudeau’s pursuit of population growth. In 2024, Carney was a speaker at the annual webinar of the Century Initiative, whose raison d’être is to promote a Canadian population of 100 million by 2100. The title of the webinar was “Building for Growth.”

When it started it seemed like a joke. Donald Trump has a penchant for goading people with exaggerated statements and pejorative nicknames, so when he called Justin Trudeau “Governor” while berating Canada for being a conduit for fentanyl to the US, not pulling its weight militarily, and taking advantage of the US in its trade relations, many Canadians shrugged. But when he repeatedly threatened, then postponed tariffs, and finally imposed them with a thud, all while ever more insistently promoting the idea of Canada becoming a 51st state to avoid those punishing tariffs, things turned more serious.

Trudeau and his Liberal Party were in big trouble before Trump’s tariffs appeared on the scene. The deeply unpopular prime minister had led Canada into an unprecedented housing crisis and persistent inflation. Jagmeet Singh, whose New Democratic Party had been propping up Trudeau’s minority government, was stating that he would support a confidence vote that Conservative opposition leader Pierre Poilievre was calling for. The Liberals would almost certainly have lost the election this would have triggered. On January 6, Trudeau stated his intention to resign.

But – tada! – Trudeau had an ace up his sleeve. On the same day he promised to resign, he asked the governor general to prorogue parliament for an unprecedented 11 weeks! No parliament in session, no confidence vote. He got his 11-week prorogation, from January 7 to March 24, and it survived a legal challenge. This gave the Liberal Party time to install the designated winner, Mark Carney, in what pretended to be a leadership race. And so on March 14th Mark Carney became prime minister without ever having held any kind of elected position, with no seat in parliament and no mandate from the Canadian people.

In the midst of all this, Trump began with his tariff threats. First Trudeau, then Carney, each postured as a valiant defender of Canada’s sovereignty from the big bad wolf Trump. Carney is presenting himself as best qualified to deal with Trump based on his decades of experience in finance and as past Governor of both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England. Canadians seem to have bought this message and the new face at the helm of the Liberal Party has given it a huge boost as the Conservatives’ two-digit lead in the polls has evaporated. Presumably looking to strike while the iron is hot, Carney called an election for April 28 (he was obligated to call one by October), all while blaming Trump for Canada’s economic woes.

But Canadians would do well to reflect on Trudeau’s record as prime minister and ask themselves if Mark Carney would do better. Carney, after all, had been one of Trudeau’s advisors and is wedded to the same globalist ideology.

Trudeau’s record as Canada’s leader

While masquerading as a Canadian patriot in response to Trump 2.0, during his almost ten years as prime minister Trudeau never seemed to miss an opportunity to disparage Canada. Below is a synopsis of some of what he said and did as prime minister and before.

• Although he declared emphatically that “we are not Americans” in response to Trump’s insinuation that Canada is not a real country, Trudeau implied much the same thing six days after being sworn in as prime minister on November 4, 2015, when he told a New York Times journalist that Canada was the first “postnational state,” with “no core identity, no mainstream.”

• Further to the question of whether Canada is a country, in October 2006, Trudeau told Seamus O’Regan in an interview that nationalism bespoke a smallness of thought that builds barriers between peoples and had nothing to do with the Canada we should be building. Their topic of conversation was a recently published book about Trudeau’s father by Professor John English, “Citizen of the World: the Life of Pierre Elliott Trudeau,” and the senior Trudeau’s opposition to Quebec nationalism. “Reading between the lines,” O’Regan said, implying that it wasn’t just Quebec nationalism that the younger Trudeau was opposed to, but Canadian nationalism. “I’m supposed to be sort of quiet on this,” Trudeau replied before promoting the book.

• Under his leadership as prime minister, a guidebook from the government of his Conservative predecessor Stephen Harper that welcomed immigrants but said that barbaric practices would not be tolerated was revised to eliminate references to “barbaric cultural practices,” including female genital mutilation, with more emphasis on Canada’s historical wrongs to aboriginals and new sections highlighting past discrimination against Chinese, South Asian, Jews, and disabled Canadians.

• On June 30, 2017, the eve of Canada’s Sesquicentennial or 150th anniversary, Trudeau declared that he was jealous of immigrants and that they had more of a stake in their country than others. “Because I think being able to choose it, rather than being Canadian by default, is an amazing statement of attachment to Canada.” “You chose this country. This is your country more than it is for others because we take it for granted.” So what if the ancestors of the people who are “Canadian by default” and “take it for granted “actually created the country without the benefit of government handouts and the welfare state that newcomers can take advantage of? Some of them died fighting for its values (back when we had a mainstream and core identity). The day before, during a stop in Prince Edward Island, Trudeau told indigenous groups that he understood why they wouldn’t be celebrating and wanted them treated with respect.

• In 2017, Trudeau told the United Nations that Canada’s legacy of colonialism and its lasting impact on the First Nations was one of “humiliation, neglect and abuse.”

• When the report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) (rates for indigenous are higher than for others) was released in June 2019, Trudeau accepted its use of the term “genocide” (“we accept the findings of the commissioners that it was genocide”), even though the RCMP had previously reported that 70% of the solved murders of indigenous women were committed by indigenous men. The indigenous population is increasing more rapidly than the general population, so obviously Canada is not very efficient at genocide.

• When it was reported in May 2021 that 215 unmarked graves had been found at an Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, based on irregularities found by ground-penetrating radar, Trudeau did not investigate the findings but immediately ordered that all flags on federal buildings be flown at half mast, where they remained for about half a year. Other residential schools subsequently reported “unmarked graves.” The narrative that evolved (and which Trudeau’s actions promoted) was that thousands of children attending residential schools disappeared, had possibly been murdered, and were buried in unmarked graves around mission churches or schools. Nearly four years later, in February 2025, after some of the sites had actually been investigated and not a single body was found, the government pulled the plug on funding the search for the alleged graves. The site of the original claim of unmarked graves in Kamloops was probably a sewage trench installed in 1924 and taken out of use a decade later.

• As a result of the false stories of mass graves, 112 churches were burned or vandalized. Trudeau issued only a weak denunciation of the arson as “unacceptable and wrong,” explaining that it was understandable given Canada’s “shameful history that we are all becoming more and more aware of and engaging ourselves to do better as Canadians.” The arson and vandalization of churches continued long after the announcement of alleged graves in Kamloops, at least until August 2024.

• Trudeau has relentlessly advanced the idea that Canada is permeated with institutional racism and that its institutions are built on racism and colonial ideology. It is this systemic racism in the criminal justice system that has resulted in unequal rates of incarceration of different groups. Explicitly recognizing this “systemic racism,” Bill C-5, passed in 2022, eliminated mandatory minimum penalties for most drug and some firearms offenses. (It should be noted that the vast majority of black Canadians are immigrants or the descendants of immigrants who apparently didn’t get the memo that Canada is systemically racist.)

• Trudeau did not condemn the vandalization or destruction of statues of historical figures (such as Sir John A. Macdonald, Queen Victoria, Queen Elizabeth II, Egerton Ryerson, and others) by vandals protesting the death of George Floyd (which had nothing to do with Canada) or the unexamined reports of graves of missing children at residential school (which turned out to be false), except to say, regarding the former, that the violence distracts from calls to end institutional racism. “We need to do better.” Of course we do.

• Given Canada’s baleful history, why would Trudeau object to a woke Parks Canada removing plaques across the country that commemorate individuals who are part of that history? To date, 229 subjects have been identified as problematic enough to warrant further investigation. Nor has Trudeau ever spoken out against the names of Macdonald and other historical figures being removed from schools, roadways, pubs, buildings, and other institutions, including the law school in Kingston, Ontario, the city where Macdonald practiced law.

• Trudeau made no request to the Scottish government to preserve something from the birthplace in Glasgow of Canada’s founder Sir John A. Macdonald. The building was demolished in 2017, the year of Canada’s sesquicentennial, to make way for a new development. It was dilapidated, but the Canadian government did not try to digitally document or recover any part of the building.

• Trudeau’s habit of accusing Canada of genocide and colonialism allowed China to hit back, reminding Canada of its own “genocide,” when Canada delivered a statement on behalf of 44 countries calling on the Chinese government to allow independent observers access to the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. Iran also reminded Canada of the “bodies of hundreds of children…in mass graves” in a former residential school.

• Canada has a long history of being infiltrated by Chinese interests and Trudeau has contributed to Canada earning the nickname “Chinada.” In response to being asked which country he admired most at a “ladies’ night” fundraiser in 2013, Trudeau expressed a “level of admiration” for China, because its “basic dictatorship” meant it could “turn their economy around on a dime and say ‘we need to go greenest fastest, we need to start investing in solar’.” The same video cites numerous examples of Trudeau and some of his cabinet ministers speaking or acting in a very pro-China way. There are uncomfortable connections between Trudeau’s Liberals and questionable Chinese-run casinos. In 2021, his government took the Speaker of the House to court to block the release to a parliamentary committee of unredacted records on fired Chinese scientists at Winnipeg’s National Microbiology Laboratory (a level-4 biolab) who had illegally shipped dangerous bat viruses to the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China. For many years he ignored warnings from Canada’s security services about foreign interference and refused to release the names of MPs and other politicians who these services said were “semi-witting or witting” participants in Chinese efforts to interfere in Canadian elections.

• Canada under Trudeau played a leading role in developing the United Nations Compact on Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration that facilitates illegal migration from the developing world to Western countries and was keen to implement the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People (UNDRIP), which essentially challenges the legitimacy New World countries.

• On a French-language TV program in September 2021, he questioned whether opponents of the Covid vaccine should even be tolerated as he agreed with the hostess that they are extremists and added that they are anti-science, and often misogynist and racist.

• Trudeau refused to meet with or delegate anyone to meet with the Freedom Convoy protesters in early 2022. He dismissed them as a “fringe minority” who “are holding unacceptable views” and brutally crushed the peaceful protest by illegally invoking the Emergencies Act.

• Trudeau showed his distrust and contempt for Canadians with Bill C-63 (Online Harms Act), a vicious censorship bill that was excoriated by many prominent people (and was in the process of being split and revamped in parliament due to opposition). Fortunately the bill died with the dissolution of parliament but will surely be revived in a future Liberal government.

• Trudeau’s distrust of his citizens was also evident in his “gun grab,” in which he, by order-in-council with no discussion in parliament, declared over 1500 makes, models, and variants of guns being used by lawful gun owners to be illegal. Guns used in crimes are mostly smuggled from the US and legal gun owners with a possession and acquisition licence (PAL) are less likely than the general population to commit a violent crime. Many think Trudeau’s ultimate goal was to increase the number of guns that are illegal and ultimately kill gun culture in Canada. Some Canadians are now beginning to understand the significance of the US Second Amendment.

• Trudeau led Canada into an unprecedented housing crisis with his policies of mass immigration. His government not only doubled the already high number of permanent residents admitted annually (from about 250,000 under recent prime ministers to a target of 500,000) but also brought in in hundreds of thousands of insufficiently vetted international students and temporary foreign workers each year, and vastly increased the number of accepted asylum claims, many of them questionable.

• While Trudeau’s government imposed a hefty carbon tax on Canadians (leading to Poilievre’s campaign slogan “axe the tax”), it also exported coal to China, not noted for its high environmental standards. Then he told Canadians at a “Global Citizens” meeting in Brazil that they shouldn’t prioritize being able to pay for rent and groceries over fighting climate change.

Trudeau’s record does not indicate that he thought of Canada as a country to be cherished with a history to be honoured or that his job as prime minister was to advance the interests of Canadians. His objective seems to have been to negate Canada as a polity and turn it into a vehicle for establishing globalism.

Would a Prime Minister Mark Carney lead Canada out of the morass or deeper into it?

Having had Carney bestowed on them through Liberal Party legerdemain, Canadians should seriously consider whether they want to keep him as their leader beyond April 28. After leaving his Bank of England post in 2020, Carney became an informal advisor to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose policies navigated Canada into the shoals. At a Liberal Party of Canada convention in April 2021, Carney pledged his support for the Liberal Party and praised the Trudeau government for its climate policies.

Raised in Edmonton, Alberta, and educated at Harvard and Oxford, Carney worked at Goldman Sachs, held high-level positions at international institutions (such as the Financial Stability Board), served as governor of both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England and as a trustee of the World Economic Forum. From August 2020 until his run as Liberal leader in early 2025, Carney worked at Brookfield Asset Management, leading the firm’s ESG strategy and Impact Fund Investing. ESG stands for environmental, social and corporate governance, the corporate version of DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion).

Carney is a proponent of “net zero,” the idea that climate-related human activities must be entirely eradicated, buried or offset by 2050. In December 2019, shortly before he stepped down as governor of the Bank of England (March 2020), Carney was appointed by the UN as Special Envoy on Climate Action and Finance.

In 2021, before most knew of his political ambitions, Mark Carney wrote a book called “Value(s): Building a Better World for All” and National Post journalist Peter Foster wrote a review of it. The title of Foster’s review reflects his assessment of Carney: “Mark Carney, man of destiny, arises to revolutionize society. It won’t be pleasant.”

Carney, writes Foster, believes that western society is morally rotten, that it has been corrupted by capitalism which has brought about a “climate emergency” that threatens life on Earth, and that this requires rigid control on personal freedom, industry and corporate funding. While drawing inspiration from Marx, Engels, and Lenin, Carney does not want to abolish the private sector but make it a “partner” in reshaping the economy and society. Furthermore, his agenda holds no promise of improving the lives of ordinary people, but would impose constraints, with less flying, less meat, more inconvenience and poverty. “Assets will be stranded, used gasoline powered cars will be unsaleable, inefficient properties will be unrentable,” Foster quotes from Carney’s book.

“Carney’s plan is to control the global economy by seizing the commanding heights of finance, not by nationalization but by exerting non-democratic pressure to divest from, and stop funding, fossil fuels,” writes Foster. The private sector partners would “impose their own bondage” by implementing ESG and net zero polices, he says. “What Carney ultimately wants…is a technocratic dictatorship justified by climate alarmism.”

The National Post published another review of “Value(s)” on March 8, one day before Carney’s coronation as Liberal leader. This one was by Jordan Peterson under the title, “Mark Carney doesn’t value a prosperous Canada” and was even more scathing than that of Peter Foster. Carney, says Peterson, “betrays his alliance with the worst particularized ideas of the last twenty or thirty years, and the even worse generally radical intellectual presumptions of the last century.” Because addressing climate change is the number one issue of our time, according to Carney, it must guide all (“and he means all,” Peterson emphasizes) personal and economic decision making.

This objective was addressed at the COP26 in Glasgow in November 2021. The goal, in Carney’s words, is “to put in place the information, tools and markets so that every financial decision takes climate change into account — to create a financial system in which a company’s contributions to climate change and climate solution are fundamental determinants of its value.” In Peterson’s opinion, Carney is advocating for “an utterly unlimited license for tyranny” that would impact every aspect of life. Peterson cites Carney, “Firms that align their business models with the transition to a net-zero carbon economy will be rewarded handsomely; those that fail to adapt will cease to exist,” then invites the reader to “Replace, if you dare, the word ‘firms’ with the word ‘individuals.’ Give the implications of that substitution some due consideration, as well.”

Peterson is aghast that Carney “has the unmitigated gall and lack of self-reflection to offer our response to the COVID ‘crisis’ as a model” for dealing with “environmental Apocalypse Now.” “If you want, my fellow Canadians, to continue the combination of flight to poverty and mounting government intervention that characterized Trudeau in general, and the COVID years in particular, then Carney’s your man,” Peterson warns. Peterson argues that the fact that Carney is the UN Special Envoy for Climate Action, chair of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), and an active promoter of stakeholder capitalism (“the genuinely fascist insistence on top-down central planning at the corporate and state regulatory level”) means that he is not just a “globalist shill” like Trudeau, but “a veritable globalist author, master-planner and leader.”

Petersons warns Canadians not to be hoodwinked into believing that Carney’s “much-vaunted international experience” makes him able to “stand up to our erratic American compatriots to the south.” He is “a man with all the flaws of Trudeau” and “as addled in his values as his predecessor,” but “much more efficient and unwavering in his implementation.” Carney, Peterson says, “has been an architect of the Liberal Party’s cataclysmic failure since at least 2020.”

With his deep ties to the World Economic Forum, the UN, and international banking elites, and his support of the Great Reset, it is hard to be optimistic that life will be better for Canadians under Carney. Nor should Canadians expect relief from Trudeau’s pursuit of population growth. In 2024, Carney was a speaker at the annual webinar of the Century Initiative, whose raison d’être is to promote a Canadian population of 100 million by 2100. The title of the webinar was “Building for Growth.”

Canadians should also not delude themselves that Carney will be any more interested in hearing their grievances than Trudeau was. In an article published in the Globe and Mail on February 7, 2022, he referred to the Freedom Convoy protest as “sedition” and called for those “still helping this occupation” to be “identified and punished to the full force of the law.” It does not take much imagination to see some version of Trudeau’s free speech-crushing Bill C-63 rear its ugly head in a Carney government. He is also a proponent of central bank digital currency (CBDC) which could give governments unprecedented control over personal transactions. Former UK prime minister Liz Truss believes that Carney’s net zero policies will destroy Canada’s economy. She discusses his impact on the British economy in an interview with Stand on Guard.

Carney is an ideologue like Trudeau but with some gravitas and who can think on his feet. Perhaps, like Trudeau, he admires China’s “basic dictatorship” which allows it to “go greenest fastest” (although, dictatorship notwithstanding, China is not going green very fast). With his connections to the global bankers, his grasp of how things operate, commitment to net zero, and ruthlessness, he could engineer the destruction of Canada even more efficiently than Trudeau could, although Trudeau made a very good start in his 9+ years in office.

Are Trump’s tariffs really about Canada, or are they about China?

Carney, a quintessential Davos man, is now presenting himself as a champion of Canadian sovereignty. “The Americans want our resources, our water, our land, our country. If they succeed, they will destroy our way of life,” he said in a victory speech on March 9, as if his own climate policies wouldn’t. Yet polls suggest that a lot of Canadians are buying his message.

But Trump has told Canada what he really wants. Trump says he’s imposing tariffs because Canada is not doing enough about keeping goods, drugs, and people from illegally entering the US and not spending enough on defence. He is right on both counts. Canada spends only about 1.3% of its GDP on its military (NATO members are supposed to spend 2%) and is a drug cartel hub. Journalist Sam Cooper has reported that Chinese organized crime is running western hemisphere money-laundering organizations from Vancouver and Toronto and that these are underwriting the Mexican cartels that are running fentanyl into American cities. Illegal crossings at the northern US border have also skyrocketed, aided by Canada’s intake of large numbers of permanent residents, temporary workers, international students, and asylum seekers with insufficient vetting and little oversight that people in Canada on visas leave when those expire.

No doubt Trump would love to have our resources, but what he’s asking for is for Canada to stop being a Chinese asset. The Chinese appear to be using fentanyl as one of the strategies of unrestricted warfare against the West (especially the United States). Opioid drugs have had a devastating impact in Canada as well as the US. Trump is also right that Canada is not in a position to protect its Arctic from inimical countries, such as China and Russia, who are interested in the Arctic for its resources and as a transit route. Capt. Barry Sheehy proposes that Canada could serve its own interests by collaborating with the US in protecting the continent they share. And it should not take threats from a US president for Canada to develop an immigration policy that serves Canadians rather than globalist profiteers, international criminal gangs, and cheap labour businesses.

It’s true that Trump’s apparent erraticism can be hard to take. On February 28 he criticized Poilievre for not being “a MAGA guy,” and on March 18 said he’d “rather deal with a liberal than a conservative,” but that he really didn’t care. Maybe he should care. Does he really want to deal with a “liberal guy” who represents everything the Trump revolution is trying to overthrow? And given Trump’s concerns about China, maybe he should look into Carney’s deep connections to that country. The “conservative guy” might align better with his objectives. Regardless, Canada is in for a rough ride. Trump’s latest move is to impose a 25% tariff on imported vehicles but that could change momentarily. Did he think through how deeply intertwined the auto industry is between the two countries and what those tariffs could do to American workers?

The road ahead

Canada would be well served with a prime minister who, instead of engaging in a tariff war with chest- thumping bravado, attempted to appease Trump and serve Canada’s interests at the same time. Reducing our intake of all categories of newcomers, permanent and temporary, and vetting them more stringently, would both benefit Canadians and reduce the number of people trying to enter the US illegally. The money saved on government services to newcomers could go toward beefing up the military.

If elected on April 28, Carney will continue to lead Canada down the same path as Trudeau, toward a globalist hellhole whose subjects are censored, disarmed, and surveilled in a thousand ways by a government that will control them through net zero regulations. And possibly oversee their every financial transaction through a central bank digital currency.

If my only two choices were to accept Trump’s invitation to become an American citizen or live in a globalist postnational entity such as Trudeau and Carney envision, I would choose the former. But I’m hoping there’s another option, and that on April 28 Canadians put the Liberal Party into the political wilderness where they deserve to be for a while and that Canada will return to some semblance of what it once was.

Madeline Weld

March 28, 2025