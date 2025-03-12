The UK ‘The Telegraph’ article highlights Carney’s track record in the UK — persistent inflation during his time at the Bank of England and sluggish growth in regions under his financial influence. With Canada now struggling under U.S. tariffs and domestic economic problems, the article questions whether Carney’s polished resume masks a pattern of shoddy results.

Outside of the article, former UK Premier Minister Liz Truss also warned Canada about Carney. "I strongly recommend not backing Mark Carney for his policies on net zero," she told The Counter Signal.

"It was disastrous for Britain. It would be disastrous for Canada."

