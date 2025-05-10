Whatever we like to call it — secession, independence, separation, autonomy, sovereignty — it appears that the die may well have been cast. The problems are considerable, but they are not insurmountable, especially as more and more people come to realize their freedom and prosperity are relentlessly eroding under a prevaricating, net-zero fanatic. The country is rolling on the rims.

The Demolition Derby is still on the drawing board, but the provinces may soon be jostling at the starting gate.

Read more >

Image: Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP, Pool