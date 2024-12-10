The global rise of antisemitism, particularly in Canada, is fueled by the expanding influence of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Sharia-driven agenda, which seeks to suppress dissent, restrict freedom of expression, and ultimately advance the Islamization of Western societies.

Given the recent upsurge in antisemitic violence, it is reasonable to question whether fear of Islam is truly irrational. The dangerous rise of antisemitism, fueled by Sharia-driven agendas and political inaction, presents a growing threat that demands urgent attention. History has shown the devastating consequences of underestimating such threats. Europe was too late to respond to Hitler -- will it now be too late to prevent jihadists from conquering the West?

Read more >