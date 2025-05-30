The Muslim Brotherhood is a malignant force, a global cancer that poisons hearts and minds, inciting hatred, murder, and the subversion of governments in its self-proclaimed “Grand Global Jihad.” For decades, this organization has cloaked itself in the guise of civil rights, peace, and victimhood, crying out against “Islamophobia” to mask its true agenda: the domination of the West and the destruction of free societies. The time for naivety is over. The Muslim Brotherhood must be stopped.

The atrocities of October 7, 2023, laid bare the Brotherhood’s barbarity. Hamas, a Brotherhood offshoot, unleashed unimaginable horrors on Israeli civilians, committing war crimes and crimes against humanity. Hostages still endure torture, justified by the Brotherhood’s belief in an Islamic Waqf—a sacred endowment claiming any land once under Muslim control, including all of Israel, as eternally Islamic. This ideology drives their relentless campaign to erase Israel, America’s only democratic ally in the Middle East.

