The uber-woke governmental actors of both Britain and America have finally, as they used to say, jumped the shark. It’s all gone too far: the cultural gang-bang of migrant invasion, the gruesome sexualisation of children and the pride taken in perversion; the deadly lies about covid, climate, war and everything else gripped in the sweaty, gangrenous paw of Big Government. The populations of America and Britain are cracking under the strain and the majority slipping steadily into unpayable debt and poverty. There is a tipping point for every avalanche and when you look closely, the snowmen on top of the Anglospheric mountain are beginning to melt and tremble, as the slippery slopes groan beneath their feet. The mere idea that the people themselves might go where the state is afraid to -that is the very kernel of revolution.

From Washington to Westminster, sanity is rising.

Read more >