With Dan Wootton. Fury over the King’s message to mark the 20th anniversary of 7/7. Dan gives his very personal view and then hears from the Superstar Panel Alex Phillips and Charlie Downes.

“I do not like to attack our King but today is a day that he has let us down. The people who try to divide us are the people who tried to bomb your subjects to smithereens. Please, can we start dealing with the real issue.

On July 7, 2005, 4 Islamic terrorists blew up a bus and the underground killing 52 civilians, wounding over 700 including those who still today have life-altering injuries. They blew the roof of a bus causing horrifying results including decapitation and in the underground, victims were trapped inside smoke-filled carriages, crushed and scattered with bodies all around them. Survivors were forced to crawl over the dead. All 4 bombers were British Islamists.”

