These experts have fancy letters behind their names and fancy positions. But they’re not bright enough to understand all that MAGA hats and MCGA hats represent — rights, happiness, prosperity, pride in country.

And freedom from being tormented by ideological idiots and uppity profs who have no idea how dedicated and remarkable our Canada and our Canadian troops are. The uniforms slug it out, while critics park themselves in comfy chairs behind desks and muse that Canada being great is a bad thing to support.

