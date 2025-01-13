The entire Bugs Bunny Show team, a Greasy Walrus, Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and a cat named Salem are among new membership registrations accepted recently by the Liberal Party of Canada. Napoleon Bonaparte, (reincarnated as a Canadian voter), Elon Musk, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping also registered.

“Wait for CBC to tell the story of the groundswell of Liberal support across the country,” wrote @qochoc21906 on X. Funny. Not unrealistic. But the reality of the Liberal Party’s registration rules has serious, maddening repercussions.

