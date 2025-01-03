Well, well, the ‘Trudeau must resign’ momentum continues to build. Most notably from the pack that ran with him for nine years while this ideological, commie-loving nitwit ravenously gnawed at Canada’s strengths, rights and freedoms, prosperity, and national security. But beware of the beta wolves, his good lieutenants, who are now menacingly circling the dancing Swiftie alpha leader. These wolves merely rented sheep’s clothing. They worry about one thing and it's not you. It’s their own survival.

What about all of the bureaucratic squatters in government, the radical professors, the schoolteachers who sexualize children, the diabolical supporters of suicide otherwise known as medical assistance in dying (MAiD), the perverse ‘doctors’ and transgender nutjobs that delight in carving up children’s bodies, the climate change and green energy zealots, the heads of programs that push discrimination and hate that infest and infect Canada?

They’re still there.

