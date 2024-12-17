Oh dear, huge strife is rocking Liberal paradise. And the fight keeps getting worse. But the worse it gets, the more they take deliciously gratifying swings against each other, the more Canadians benefit.

For an agonizingly long time comrades Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Deputy PM and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland stood as one. It has been socialist ideology-driven, money-squandering-them, standing strong against increasingly impoverished us.

But, like the Righteous Brothers soulfully sang, the love is “gone, gone, gone.” And there’s no bringing back that loving feeling.

