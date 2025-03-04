It’s hard to understand how Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s behaviour during a visit to the Oval Office Friday can be defended. Some have tried. But as any viewer can see, he became combative, scowled, defiantly crossed his arms and argumentatively spoke over President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance. He wanted to talk, not listen.

Zelenskyy’s refusal to appreciatively embrace Trump’s peacemaking efforts to end the savagery in the Ukraine/Russia war, was contemptible.There he sat, safe in the Oval Office facing Trump with attitude — while back home, Ukrainians and Russians were getting slaughtered on the frontlines in the breadbasket of the world, now turned into stinking, blood-drenched killing fields. Zelenskyy wasn’t interested in negotiating a ceasefire. Zelenskyy got what he deserved, a verbal beat down, then kicked out of the White House.

