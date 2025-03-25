Think about this… days after the leadership “race”, Mark Carney announces an election. How is it that the planes, buses & print material for a federal election campaign were prepared so quickly? It is becoming clearer every day that the establishment of the Liberal Party knew from day one that Mark Carney would be selected.

And what about Ruby Dhalla? She was running to be Liberal Party leader as well, for which she had to pay $350,000.00. I guess out of pocket to assist in the illusion that it was an election and not a selection/inauguration. They, also after taking her third of a million, removed her from the leadership debate. So, took the money and gagged her.

