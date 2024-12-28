I don’t know about you but as a Canadian patriot I find it very offensive that President-Elect Donald Trump would EVEN joke about making Canada the 51st State. I don’t really think that it is a joke! It is a veiled threat especially in light of his recent declarations to “acquire” the nations of Panama and Greenland. There are some REAL reasons why Trump and his administration would want to “acquire” Canada and why they are entering an aggressive empire phase. Let’s consider a bit of history and a bit of reality:

Recently, the US President Elect has “jokingly” threatened to annex Canada and make Canada the 51st state. David Orchard's book, “The Fight For Canada,“ details how the US has tried many times throughout its history to conquer Canada but has failed. Some things never change. The US Dollar which is based on the “Petro-Dollar and Federal Reserve Scams” is on life support and will probably collapse next year. The US economy is about to implode. The USA is in the dying stage of its empire and is irrationally striking out to maintain its hold on world economic and military power. The US has for many decades been taken over and controlled, at all levels, by traitorous foreign dual-citizens. Check out the citizenship and loyalty oaths of elected and appointed government officials. The US has been a war mongering, hegemonic and genocidal nation for almost all of its history with the exception of about 10 years. Don’t believe their propaganda that they are a benevolent nation. The US has recently threatened a 25% trade tariff on all Canadian goods which is a declaration of economic warfare even though it is conditional on Canada securing its borders, an act, however, which is much needed. Canada needs to diversify and consider other “less hostile” trading partners. We should take this threat seriously. The US and the Israel-European-American alliance, in recent years, has attempted to destroy Russia, China, the Middle East, Central America and many other nations through economic sanctions, fraudulent invasions, proliferation of military bases, covert operations and proxy warfare. The US Military Industrial Complex and Canadian traitors are behind the gutting of the Canadian military and our military industries. Remember how they “ordered” Prime Minister, John Diefenbaker, to shut down our aerospace industry in 1960. You simply can’t have a militarily powerful neighbour when you want to exploit them. The US wants ownership and control of our national resources especially our water, oil, gas, lithium and special metals. The US mockingbird media is currently and openly “joking” about this. BRICS nations are in a growth, power and wealth phase. Their economy is based on the gold standard and not on some fake ‘smoke and mirrors’ standard. Their economy is quickly outpacing the US and G7 nations. Other nations are joining the BRICS Alliance at an unprecedented pace. BRICS will be introducing their common and strong currency next year. America is very concerned about this.

Think about these points and ask yourself is this a joke or a threat. The United States has always been a very dangerous animal and as true patriot Canadians, we must stand on guard for our nation! We are a member of the British Commonwealth and we have resisted American annexation for 245 years. Wake up Canada and fight this threat to our sovereignty! The time is now to consider different economic alliances! Think about it!

