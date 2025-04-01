Sorry, Cynthia, we’re not bowing to nonbinary lunacy anymore
Cynthia Erivo’s GLAAD speech summed up the vanity and elitism of the trans movement.
As if getting out of bed wasn’t taxing enough, Ms Erivo then finds herself having to educate the dim about pronouns. We the oppressed find ourselves ‘teaching people on a daily basis how to address [us]’, she opined. Every day she suffers the ‘frustration’ of ‘reteaching people a word that has been in the human vocabulary since the dawn of time: they / them’. Listen, Cyn: your ‘frustration’ at saying ‘It’s they / them!’ is nothing compared with ours at having woke slop thrown at us morning, noon and night. You’re sick of being ‘misgendered’ – we’re sick of having ridiculous neo-aristocrats like you look down your pierced nose at people whose only crime is correct grammar.