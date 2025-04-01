As if getting out of bed wasn’t taxing enough, Ms Erivo then finds herself having to educate the dim about pronouns. We the oppressed find ourselves ‘teaching people on a daily basis how to address [us]’, she opined. Every day she suffers the ‘frustration’ of ‘reteaching people a word that has been in the human vocabulary since the dawn of time: they / them’. Listen, Cyn: your ‘frustration’ at saying ‘It’s they / them!’ is nothing compared with ours at having woke slop thrown at us morning, noon and night. You’re sick of being ‘misgendered’ – we’re sick of having ridiculous neo-aristocrats like you look down your pierced nose at people whose only crime is correct grammar.

