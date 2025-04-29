Yesterday evening, much of Spain, Portugal and south-west France were plunged into darkness by the worst power outage in European history. Tens of millions of people were left without electricity. Trains were halted, planes were grounded and the internet was shut down. Modern life ground to a halt across the Iberian Peninsula. Although the exact causes of the blackout have yet to be declared, we can be certain of one thing: the risk of such outages will only get worse as we embark on the path towards Net Zero.

Our elites’ embrace of green ideology has divorced them from reality. The blackouts in Spain and Portugal are a taste of the bleak future to come, should we fail to change course.

