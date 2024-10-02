Most people have no idea that the Trudeau Liberals are actively weaponizing the legal system against free speech and using the techniques already used by the worst authoritarian regimes of the last few centuries. “From a policy historical point of view, the Liberals use the same playbook as the Communists to basically demonize and villainize a party so when they [the Liberal government] talk about an anti-hate initiative, the irony is that this is not about anti-hate, it's actually about creating hate and resentment towards those who are politically opposed to them, truth seekers, ie people who believe that free speech is the way to get to the truth.”

Read more >