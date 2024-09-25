We are pleased to announce that Tanya Gaw is heading to Ontario for a number of speaking engagements and special events beginning on October 6th through till October 12th, 2024. Tanya will be speaking on the success of the ongoing A4C Strategies and Campaigns to Mobilize Canadians. Such as addressing the 15 Minute Cities, the sexualization of children in the education system, mass immigration, terrorism and other destructive policies that are tearing at the fabric of our nation. You will be encouraged and find a new measure of hope and inspiration to continue to fight the good fight until victory is ours and our nation is restored. The future of Canada and of our children, relies on it!

