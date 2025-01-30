As UK citizens watch while Donald Trump deports illegal migrants, our own government rescues them from the Channel, allows them to bring their relatives in, and one council even pays for their driving lessons! They see that the Trump approach demanding countries take back their illegal migrants is backed by trade tariffs and financial sanctions. Colombia backed down in no time, even offering the presidential plane to fly them back home.

Unprecedented stuff! And yet Starmer’s UK plods on with its increasingly unpopular policies. Faced with the Pakistani rape gangs scandal, the cover-ups and public outrage over the Southport murders, the petty use of ‘human rights’ claims to avoid deportation, and the preferential treatment of illegal migrants over British citizens, even military personnel.

