“Zelensky for the first time since this has begun finally met a Western leader willing to assert their own interests, the interests of their own country, and not bow down to and venerate this man as a messianic figure. Americans have watched with horror as Zelensky has been treated as a messiah. Our hearts all break for the suffering and loss and death. But you know what would be even worse? World War III. And today President Trump said we are not going to let this escalate into World War III,” Miller said.

