Watch Biden’s nominee for FAA Administrator, Phillip Washington, and see why DJT is adamant that DEI be terminated and American meritocracy reinstated. I asked Biden's nominee for FAA Administrator 7 basic questions about aviation policy. He went 0 for 7. We can't have an FAA Administrator who needs on the job training.

Phillip Washington withdrew his nomination after his catastrophic performance, and Michael Whittaker became the FAA Administrator. Whittaker quit on January 20, 2025:

Illegal immigration and DEI are the two existential problems the U.S. faces, and DJT is determined to eliminate them both.

