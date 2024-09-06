Christian activist Bill Whatcott and unnamed friends participated in the 2016 Toronto Gay Pride Parade in order to hand out flyers with Bible verses and health risk information. Naked homosexuals filled the streets, in full view in the presence of minors. However, it was not the disgusting naked men who were arrested and charged but Bill, for a so-called “Hate Crime”.

LGBT activists tried to sue him for $104 million and the Ottawa government put him on trial to jail him but they lost and Bill was acquitted in late 2021. But an appellate court reversed the acquittal in 2023 because the trial judge did not allow an LGBT activist masquerading as a scholar to give testimony in the trial. Shockingly, Bill Whatcott is being charged again for the same “crime”! (double-jeopardy is legal in Canada.)

