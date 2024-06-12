There are rising concerns that what we are experiencing is not merely mass immigration for the purposes of increasing Canada’s population but rather a cynical attempt by the government to destroy Canada’s sovereignty, founded on Judeo-Christian principles, and to buy future votes and pander to a politically correct agenda that does not serve any existing Canadian regardless of their ethnic or cultural background. This reckless, self-interested political ploy also erodes our democratic system and the Canadian Constitution itself.

In addition, mass immigration not only poses a serious threat to the well-being and livelihood of Canadian citizens but is creating a financial and housing crisis. Further, mass immigration, especially without integration or assimilation, is destroying our Canadian culture, economy, national security, and is eroding the Canadian fabric from within.

